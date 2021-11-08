Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 229,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.