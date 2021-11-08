Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post $25.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $108.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,435. The stock has a market cap of $388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.