Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE ED traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,215. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

