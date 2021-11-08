Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. IntriCon posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,144. The company has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of 146.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

