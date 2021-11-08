Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.57. The Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.74. 521,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,028. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

