Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 372,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,876,918. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.