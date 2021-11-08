Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 372,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,876,918. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.