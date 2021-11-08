Zacks Investment Management Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,238 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $68,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

