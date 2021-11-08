Zacks Investment Management Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $558.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $561.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.89 and a 200-day moving average of $481.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

