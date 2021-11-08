Zacks Investment Management Has $42.61 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $339.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

