Zacks Investment Management Has $52.82 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,362 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $52,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

