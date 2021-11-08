Zacks Investment Management Has $61.14 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $61,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $364,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $252,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,373 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

COP stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

