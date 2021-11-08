Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BVNRY stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

