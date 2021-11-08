Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

RLJ opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

