Zacks Investment Research Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

HSTM stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $864.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HealthStream by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 397,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

