Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 558.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 44,837 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Mistras Group by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.