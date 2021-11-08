Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 125.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,351.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

