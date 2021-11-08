Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.20.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

