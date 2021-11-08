Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 547.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apollo Medical by 724.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apollo Medical by 639.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

