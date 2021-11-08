Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

