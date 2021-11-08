Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,764 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

