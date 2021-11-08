Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42,458.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

