Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.