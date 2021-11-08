Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $607.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $610.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

