Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATX opened at $89.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $94.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

