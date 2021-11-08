Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,428 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 228,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $36.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

