Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 5,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

