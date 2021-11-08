Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

