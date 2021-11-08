Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 90,968 shares valued at $5,092,853. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

