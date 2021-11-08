ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 148.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 190.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,700.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00146966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.52 or 0.00478119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00064586 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

