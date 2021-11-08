Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $16,229.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00252541 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00134214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,687,603 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

