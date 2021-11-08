Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $446.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 110.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $682,664.09 and $446.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00228411 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00096814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

