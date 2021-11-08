Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $134.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

