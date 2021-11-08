Zimmer Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.