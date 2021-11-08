Zimmer Partners LP Invests $8.45 Million in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,138,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

