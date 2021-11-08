Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $16.47 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.