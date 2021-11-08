Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

TSP stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

