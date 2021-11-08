ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. ZIX’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,667. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $482.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIXI. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

