ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $731 million-$733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.84 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.120-$0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,452,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $90,049,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454,769 shares of company stock worth $1,268,415,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

