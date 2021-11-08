Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $212.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $142.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $951.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.17. 1,942,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.44 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $351.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,329 shares of company stock worth $99,235,041. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

