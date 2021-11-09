-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 24,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,631. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

