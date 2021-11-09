$0.16 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.34). The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($15.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $220.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,855,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,034. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

