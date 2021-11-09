$0.17 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 401,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 367,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 2,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 2.51. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.