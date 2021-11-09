-$0.35 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

CSTL opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,834 shares of company stock worth $5,969,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

