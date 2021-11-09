$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 655,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,465. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

