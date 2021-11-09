$0.42 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.05.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 71.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $278.04. 513,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.32. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

