$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.