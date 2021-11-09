$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.97. Comcast posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

