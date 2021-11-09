$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.09. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

BBSI stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

