$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.83. 29,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58. Teradyne has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

