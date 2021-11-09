$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.42. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86. The firm has a market cap of $416.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

